BMTC bus runs over 3-year-old boy in Bengaluru

October 09, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

A three-year-old boy was killed on the spot when he slipped from a scooter and came under the wheels of a BMTC bus at Garvebhavipalya junction at Hulimavu in Bengaluru on October 8. The deceased, Ayan Pasha, is the son of Ayesha and Nayeem Pasha, who hail from Maddur.

The boy was visiting his aunt at Singasandra in Bengaluru, along with his mother Ayesha. Ayesha had borrowed the scooter of her sister. She went to Singasandra, along with Ayan who was sitting pillion. Around 2 p.m., Ayesha lost control of the scooter while negotiating a signal. Due to a sudden jerk, Ayan fell off the scooter. He came under the wheels of a BMTC bus that was behind their scooter.

The Hulimavu police have arrested bus driver Somulu Rathod on the charge of rash and negligent driving, and causing death due to negligence. Police have seized the bus, which was heading from Attibele to Majestic.

