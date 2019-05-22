BMTC bus pass: ‘students will not suffer this year’

Students are dreading the process of applying for a bus pass online after the harrowing experience last academic year when the maiden attempt of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) to take the process online and deliver the smart cards to individual homes failed miserably.

Complaints of software glitches, wrong entry of information and photos by students as well as non- cooperation from several education institutions were some the factors responsible for the fiasco. As a result, thousands of students were forced to queue up at Majestic bus stand for hours to get their passes. Many didn’t have one even after classes began.

At the time, the Chief Minister intervened and asked the Corporation to take corrective action.

After the fiasco, the BMTC will not be delivering passes to the residence of individual students. “We have put in place elaborate measures to ensure that there is a seamless issuance of smart cards,” said an official.

The BMTC has established 92 centres at 26 locations in the city where students can apply for a pass. This includes 12 counters at Majestic bus stand, and eight each at Vijayanagara and Shantinagar traffic and transit management centres. Counters have been set up at major TTMCs too.

In addition, BMTC is issuing smart cards to students of technical and medical colleges through Bangalore One centres — a facility that it didn’t offer last year.

N.V. Prasad, managing director, BMTC, said, “We have learnt from previous mistakes. To ensure seamless distribution of cards and to reduce wait time, counters will be opened at various points. We have tested the software several times. We are involving officials at the depot level to attend to grievances of students. They can also write to us or contact out call centres to raise their concerns.”

This academic year, the Corporation will be providing smart cards to nearly 4 lakh students, though a majority are renewals. After filling in the details online and once their application is accepted by the BMTC, students can go to any of the centres to get the new pass or renew their old one after paying the required amount.

The BMTC has set up a tentative timeline for issuance of cards. The application process for students from classes one to ten, pre-university as well as those those studying in special schools will begin in the first week of June. Students of degree and professional colleges can apply from the first week of July. For those in technical and medical colleges, the process will begin in August.

What is a student smart card?

It is like an identity card. It has a photograph and name of the student, along with a unique number. Each card has another unique number encrypted into an electronic chip, which gives details of route, destination, validity. Bus conductors can validate the card by tapping on an Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM).