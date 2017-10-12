BMTC bus gets stuck in pothole

A crowded BMTC bus got stuck in a pothole on the busy Old Airport Road during peak morning rush hour on Wednesday disrupting traffic for several hours.

According to the police, a major mishap was averted as the driver had slowed down owing to heavy traffic.

The bus was filled to capacity and was heading from Majestic towards Kadugodi.

The driver attempted to manoeuvre around the pothole near HAL Overall Division, but the front wheel sank in the hole.

Despite several attempts, the driver was unable to get the wheel out of the pothole.

The police summoned a wrecker to free the wheel, but it was not available as it was being used on Mysuru Road. As traffic piled up, vehicles were diverted from Domlur to HAL.

Eventually, the traffic police had to remove the wheel from the pothole with the help of passers-by.

They got together to push the bus out of the pothole.

On Wednesday evening, two traffic constables and a few motorists had to push a taxi that got stuck in a pothole near Mount Carmel College.