GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

BMTC bus encounters leopards near Turahalli Forest in Bengaluru

While the Forest Department officials successfully captured the cub, the mother leopard managed to escape. Efforts are on to capture the mother leopard

April 03, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BMTC staff on the Kengeri-Banashankari route spotted two leopards, including an eight-month-old cub, near Turahalli Forest off Kanakapura Road on Wednesday, April 3.

BMTC staff on the Kengeri-Banashankari route spotted two leopards, including an eight-month-old cub, near Turahalli Forest off Kanakapura Road on Wednesday, April 3. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus crew along the Kengeri-Chikkegowdanapalya route on Wednesday, April 3, sighted two leopards, one of which was an eight-month-old cub, in the vicinity of Turahalli Forest, near Kanakapura Road in the city.

As per a statement issued by the BMTC, a bus plying on route number 224 from Kengeri bus stand to Chikkegowdanapalya, encountered a leopard near Turahalli forest. A mother leopard and her cub approached the bus and took shelter underneath it. While the Forest Department officials successfully captured the cub, the mother leopard managed to escape. Efforts are currently underway by the Forest Department to locate and capture the mother leopard, BMTC added in the release.

N. Ravindra Kumar Deputy Conservator of Forest (Bengaluru Urban) said that Forest Department officials rescued the leopard cub from underneath the BMTC bus. He clarified that it was not hit by the bus but was resting underneath the vehicle. “Forest Department officials captured the leopard, and it was handed over to People of Animal (PFA) personnel. The cub was dehydrated and it was administered treatment. It is recouping and doing fine now,” Mr Kumar said.

He added that once the cub has completely recovered, it will be released into the forest area. He also said that the mother of the cub has not been spotted by the forest officials

In the past too, leopards have been spotted in the area. In 2022, one was seen moving around the vicinity of Banashankari 6th Stage for a few days by local residents. The big cat had also killed a spotted deer whose carcass was found in the Turahalli State Forest Area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.