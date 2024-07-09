BMTC bus catches fire on M.G. Road in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire on the busy M.G. Road near Anil Kumble Circle around 8.50 a.m. on July 9. The fire was extinguished by fire department officials, and no casualties were reported.

Flames emerged from the engine of the bus, bearing registration number KA 57 F 1232. Witnesses reported rapid spread of the fire. Smoke was seen in the area for some time.

“The bus caught fire all of a sudden, and the area was covered in smoke. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire bus. It was only doused after a fire tender arrived,” said Sangeetha Murthy, who was on her way to her office on Infantry Road.

Traffic police officials quickly responded to the incident, ensuring safety of the surrounding area and directing traffic away from the site. The fire tender arrived at the spot by 9 a.m., and managed to control and extinguish the fire before it could cause further damage.

BMTC officials stated that there were no casualties. They are investigating the exact cause of the fire. “We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire accident. There were no casualties, and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” a BMTC spokesperson said.

The incident caused significant traffic congestion in the busy M.G. Road during the morning peak hour, but the situation was brought under control by the traffic police.

(More details are awaited.)