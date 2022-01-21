Bengaluru

BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unharmed

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire near Makkala Koota Park in Chamrajpet in Bengaluru on January 21, 2022. All passengers and crew are safe.  

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire near Makkala Koota Park in Chamrajpet on January 21 morning. The bus had around 40 passengers. The passengers and crew are safe.

The bus, attached to Deepanjali Nagar depot, was headed towards K.R. Market. Around 11.30 a.m., the driver saw thick smoke coming out of the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and alerted the passengers who started deboarding. Moments later, the fire spread to the front section of the vehicle, to the driver’s section and a few passenger seats.

Fire emergency personnel, who arrived at the scene, doused the fire. The incident forced the police to divert traffic in the area for some time.

Officials are waiting for the report of the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 1:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bmtc-bus-catches-fire-in-bengaluru-passengers-and-crew-unharmed/article38302257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY