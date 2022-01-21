BMTC bus catches fire in Bengaluru, passengers and crew unharmed

Around 11.30 a.m., the driver saw thick smoke coming out of the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and alerted passengers who disembarked

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire near Makkala Koota Park in Chamrajpet on January 21 morning. The bus had around 40 passengers. The passengers and crew are safe.

The bus, attached to Deepanjali Nagar depot, was headed towards K.R. Market. Around 11.30 a.m., the driver saw thick smoke coming out of the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and alerted the passengers who started deboarding. Moments later, the fire spread to the front section of the vehicle, to the driver’s section and a few passenger seats.

Fire emergency personnel, who arrived at the scene, doused the fire. The incident forced the police to divert traffic in the area for some time.

Officials are waiting for the report of the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.