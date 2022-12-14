BMTC bribe case: Six staff of depot collected ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh bribe online from drivers

December 14, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

More skeletons have begun to tumble out of the closet following the suspension of six officials and staff of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) Yeshwanthpur depot, who were allegedly accepting bribes from drivers using digital modes.

Drivers and conductors were allegedly forced to pay bribes ranging from ₹100 to ₹500 for being granted leaves, allotting bus routes, to give ‘favourable report’ on the condition of the bus after drivers come back to the depot completing trips, and other purposes.

During the investigation by the security and vigilance cell of the corporation, it has emerged that the suspended employees collected bribes ranging from ₹10,000 to over ₹1 lakh from drivers and conductors.

Radhika G., Director (Security and Vigilance) of the BMTC, said: “Based on the complaints against officials and staff of the Yeshwanthpur depot, we carried out an inquiry and found out that some of the staff members received bribes online. When we checked and inquired about the digital transactions of the accused, they did not have proper explanations. There was digital transaction evidence that showed drivers had paid money to the accounts of the accused. Based on the outcome of the investigation, six have been suspended.”

The official maintained that the security and vigilance cell of the BMTC carries out this kind of vigilance activities on a regular basis and action is initiated against those found indulging in corrupt practices. Those suspended are supervisory officials who check attendance of the bus crew, condition of the bus, diesel mileage and others.

The official said that from October, 2020, a total of 20 cases of officials and other staff receiving money through online modes have been reported.

In these cases, the corporation had taken disciplinary action against the staff. In 20 cases, the official and staff involved received over ₹ 12 lakh from the drivers and conductors, the official said.

“Over the years, the BMTC has introduced several mechanisms for granting leave and other regular offs. However, to make a quick buck, some staff started exploiting the loopholes such as delaying entry of attendance of the crew. As and when we come to know about these issues, the management takes measures to rectify the same through an IT driven system,” she added.

It is also said that at some of the depots, some officials are insisting that the bus crew transfer money by visiting nearby shops and transfer money to the account of shop owners. “We have received complaints on this and are investigating the same,” the official said.

The BMTC has a workforce of over 30,000, out of which majority are drivers and conductors.

In the past, there have been instances of drivers and conductors allegedly committing suicide after alleging they were subjected to harassment by their higher ups in the depots.

In August, several organisations had staged a protest at Rajarajeshwari depot after a driver Holabasappa Chinchanakandi allegedly committed suicide accusing the depot manager of harassment.