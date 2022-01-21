BMTC, BMRCL to normalise services on weekends

Bengaluru

21 January 2022 21:21 IST

From this weekend, public transport such as buses and Namma Metro will resume normal services.

In a press release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that starting from January 22, metro services will be available from 5 a.m to 11 p.m. except on Sundays. On Sundays, services will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. BMRCL had curtailed services on weekends citing poor occupancy becaues of the curfew.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), too, will run service as per schedule on weekends. The BMTC had drastically reduced services after the government imposed weekend curfew. Buses were operated only for people carrying out emergency services and to and from the airport.

RTC services

Meanwhile, the committee appointed by the State Government to study the functioning of four the Road Transport Corporations has requested the general public to give their opinion on how services can be improved.

The committee is headed by former IAS officer M.R. Sreenivasa Murthy, who also worked as managing director, KSRTC. The State Government had formed the committee to make operations of four RTCs more efficient and sustainable.

People can give their opinion/ suggestions by sending a mail to cpro@ksrtc.org or by post to the Chief Public Relations Officer , KSRTC Central office, K H Road – Bengaluru.