In a bid to support the families of its deceased employees, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) offered jobs to 250 dependents on compassionate grounds.

On July 22, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed the appointment letters. He emphasised the importance of these compassionate appointments in providing stability and support to the families of deceased employees of BMTC.

According to the BMTC, in the months of October 2023 and March 2024, the corporation appointed approximately 250 dependents to Class-3 (Non-Supervisory) and Class-4 vacancies, based on seniority and available positions. Despite a significant number of vacancies for drivers, conductors, and technical roles, the majority of dependents have sought positions as Junior Assistant Co. Data Entry Operators, which has constrained the corporation’s ability to fill all roles. Currently, BMTC is recruiting for 48 posts, including K.S.T Constable, Technical Assistant, and Office Attender, on compassionate grounds.

In addition to the compassionate appointments, BMTC has implemented several welfare initiatives to enhance employee benefits and workplace safety. “The corporation is in the process of recruiting 2,500 conductors to meet operational demands. Group insurance benefits for employees have been significantly increased from ₹3 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs, and a ₹1 crore insurance scheme has been introduced to provide financial security to employees and their dependents,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Furthermore, a five-year agreement has been signed with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to conduct cardiac check-ups for employees and officers over the age of 45,” he added.