GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC appoints 250 dependents on compassionate grounds in Bengaluru

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasised the importance of these compassionate appointments in providing stability and support to the families of deceased employees of BMTC 

Published - July 22, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the crew of a BMTC bus. In October 2023 and March 2024, BMTC offered jobs to approximately 250 dependents, based on seniority and available positions. 

File photo of the crew of a BMTC bus. In October 2023 and March 2024, BMTC offered jobs to approximately 250 dependents, based on seniority and available positions.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a bid to support the families of its deceased employees, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) offered jobs to 250 dependents on compassionate grounds.

On July 22, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed the appointment letters. He emphasised the importance of these compassionate appointments in providing stability and support to the families of deceased employees of BMTC.

According to the BMTC, in the months of October 2023 and March 2024, the corporation appointed approximately 250 dependents to Class-3 (Non-Supervisory) and Class-4 vacancies, based on seniority and available positions. Despite a significant number of vacancies for drivers, conductors, and technical roles, the majority of dependents have sought positions as Junior Assistant Co. Data Entry Operators, which has constrained the corporation’s ability to fill all roles. Currently, BMTC is recruiting for 48 posts, including K.S.T Constable, Technical Assistant, and Office Attender, on compassionate grounds.

In addition to the compassionate appointments, BMTC has implemented several welfare initiatives to enhance employee benefits and workplace safety. “The corporation is in the process of recruiting 2,500 conductors to meet operational demands. Group insurance benefits for employees have been significantly increased from ₹3 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs, and a ₹1 crore insurance scheme has been introduced to provide financial security to employees and their dependents,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Furthermore, a five-year agreement has been signed with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to conduct cardiac check-ups for employees and officers over the age of 45,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / public transport / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.