BMTC announces special bus services for cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced the operation of special bus services for the benefit of spectators attending the India Women vs. South Africa Women ODI series cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 13, 16, 19, and 23.

According to a BMTC release, these special buses will ensure convenient travel for spectators from various parts of the city to the stadium. The services will continue until the conclusion of the matches, adapting to traffic requirements.

The special bus routes include services from Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kadugodi bus station (HAL Road) on route number SBS-1K, Sarjapura on route G-2, Electronics City (Hosur Road) on route G-3, Bannerghatta National Park on route G-4, Janapriya Township (Magadi Road) on route G-7, R.K. Hegde Nagar (Nagavara, Tannery Road) on route G-10, Hoskote on route 317 G, and Banashankari on route number 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.