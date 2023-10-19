BMTC announces new metro feeder buses 

October 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce new non-AC metro feeder buses starting from October 23. They are: MF-9 bus route from Hoodi metro station to KR Pura; MF-15: JP Nagar station to JP Nagar 7th Phase (Brigade Gardenia); MF-19: Jayanagar 9th Block round trip; MF-21: Banashankari to BTM Layout (Kuvempunagar), according to a release by BMTC.

Additional buses for World Cup

The BMTC has planned to operate additional buses on October 20 and 26 and November 4, 9, and 12 for those attending the cricket World Cup matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Route number SBS-1K, SBS-13K, G-2, G-3, G-4, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, and KBS-12HK will be operating additional buses.

Traffic advisory

Owing to the cricket World Cup matches scheduled in the city, the traffic police have made arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic. No parking will be allowed on the following roads: Queens Road, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St. Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

Parking spaces for the public (subject to availability/pay and park) are King’s Road, UB City parking lot, and BMTC Shivajinagar 1st floor.