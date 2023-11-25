HamberMenu
BMTC announces more metro feeder services

November 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing to bolster first and last-mile connectivity in the wake of increasing patronage for Namma Metro, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced more feeder services from various parts of the city to metro stations.

According to a BMTC release on Saturday, new metro feeder routes in non-AC services will be introduced on Monday.

These include one bus each of MF-18 from Shanthinagar TTMC via Lalbagh Main Road, Mahila Seva Samaja, K.R. Market, corporation to Shanthinagar TTMC; and MF-18-A from Shanthinagar TTMC via Purnima Theatre, K.R. Market, Mahila Seva Samaja, Lalbagh Main Gate to Shanthinagar TTMC.

MF-1F will have three buses from S.V metro station to Rameshnagar via BEML Gate, Malleshpalya, and Basavanagar, and two buses of MF-13 from Vijayanagar metro station to Shankarnag bus stand via Basaveshwaranagara bus stand, and Kamalanagar market.

The BMTC has been introducing feeder services on new routes in phases after the entire Purple Line became operational, leading to a big jump in metro footfall.

Namma Metro, which marked its 12th anniversary this year since the inauguration of its first operational stretch connecting M.G. Road to Baiyappanahalli, opened the Whitefield-Challaghatta Purple Line on October 9, covering 43.49 km and providing seamless connectivity between Bengaluru’s east and west.

