BMTC and DULT launch feeder bus service in HSR Layout under SuMA

August 02, 2023

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), along with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), introduced a new feeder bus service as part of the Sustainable Mobility Accords (SuMA) programme.

The feeder bus service, which starts and ends at Agara bus stop on Outer Ring Road (ORR), will cater to commuters within HSR Layout, Mangammapalya, and Parangipalya covering a total distance of 8 km in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions, according to a statement by DULT. The service boasts a frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

The launch of the feeder service has garnered attention on social media. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the handle ‘Bengaluru Mobility’ stated the need for “local loop feeder services” and said it was crucial for all metro stations, railway stations, and arterial roads. “Such local loop feeder services are needed at all metro stations, railway stations and arterial roads with mini-buses. Point to point BMTC routes need to be scrapped,” Bengaluru Mobility wrote on X.

New routes

The BMTC has also introduced a new route and increased trips on an existing route on NICE Road. In a release, BMTC said that it has introduced NICE Route No. 5A, which will operate between Sumanahalli and Electronics City Wipro Gate. The route will cover areas, including Papareddypalya, Kengeri KHB Quarters, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll, and Electronics City Nice Toll.

The BMTC will operate two trips on NICE-5A, with the first one departing from Sumanahalli at 7.30 a.m. and the second trip from Electronics City Wipro Gate at 7 p.m.

The BMTC has increased two additional trips on NICE Route No. 8. This route will now connect Nelamangala to Electronics City Wipro Gate. NICE-8 will traverse through Madanayakanahalli, Madavara, Magadi Road, Nice Toll, Mysuru Road Nice Toll, Kanakapura Road Nice Toll, and Electronics City Nice Toll.

Commuters can use the two additional trips on NICE-8, with the first one commencing from Nelamangala at 8.30 a.m. and the second trip from Electronics City Wipro Gate at 5.30 p.m.

These new non-AC services are operational from August 1.

