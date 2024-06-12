BMTC and BMRCL to share real-time transit data for start-ups 

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) have opened up their real-time transit data as part of the ‘Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge’ for start-ups to enhance public transit efficiency.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge’, which, according to MBRDI, aims to revolutionise public transportation in Bengaluru.

Unified platform

Rajeev Gowda, former Member of Parliament and former Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC), launched the initiative and said there was a critical need for a unified transportation platform to enhance the commuting experience in Bengaluru.

As part of this initiative, the non-governmental organisation World Resources Institute (WRI) India, in collaboration with Villgro and Mercedes Benz Research and Development India, will conducted the ‘Enroute Challenge’ hackathon.

Sharing data

“By sharing their data, the two major transport corporations aim to benefit numerous people, addressing many of Bengaluru’s mobility issues through this initiative. Start-ups are invited to develop innovative Mobility as a Service (MaaS) applications by leveraging BMTC and BMRCL open data. The goal is to enhance accessibility and make efficient mobility a reality for everyone in Bengaluru,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, integrated transport and road safety, WRI India.

The Enroute Challenge seeks to create a seamless, user-friendly platform that integrates various modes of transport, providing commuters with real-time updates, efficient journey planning, and a unified payment system.

