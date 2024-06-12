GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BMTC and BMRCL to share real-time transit data for start-ups 

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has announced the launch of ‘Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge’, which, according to MBRDI, aims to revolutionise public transportation in Bengaluru

Published - June 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a Namma Metro train.

A file photo of a Namma Metro train. | Photo Credit:

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) have opened up their real-time transit data as part of the ‘Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge’ for start-ups to enhance public transit efficiency.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge’, which, according to MBRDI, aims to revolutionise public transportation in Bengaluru.

Unified platform

Rajeev Gowda, former Member of Parliament and former Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC), launched the initiative and said there was a critical need for a unified transportation platform to enhance the commuting experience in Bengaluru.

As part of this initiative, the non-governmental organisation World Resources Institute (WRI) India, in collaboration with Villgro and Mercedes Benz Research and Development India, will conducted the ‘Enroute Challenge’ hackathon.

Sharing data

“By sharing their data, the two major transport corporations aim to benefit numerous people, addressing many of Bengaluru’s mobility issues through this initiative. Start-ups are invited to develop innovative Mobility as a Service (MaaS) applications by leveraging BMTC and BMRCL open data. The goal is to enhance accessibility and make efficient mobility a reality for everyone in Bengaluru,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, integrated transport and road safety, WRI India.

The Enroute Challenge seeks to create a seamless, user-friendly platform that integrates various modes of transport, providing commuters with real-time updates, efficient journey planning, and a unified payment system.

Related Topics

Bangalore / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.