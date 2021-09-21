BMTC AC services from September 23

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 22:00 IST

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be introducing air-conditioned services from September 23.

According to a release, the BMTC will run 232 trips with 44 bus services on the following routes: Kempegowda bus station to Kadugodi Bus Station – 12 services with 64 trips; Kempegowda bus station to Attibele Bus Stand – 10 services with 54 trips; Kempegowda bus station to Banneraghatta National Park – five services with 30 trips; Banashankari TTMC to ITPL – five services with 20 trips and Central Silk Board to Hebbal – 12 services with 64 trips.

