Bengaluru

BMTC AC services from September 23

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be introducing air-conditioned services from September 23.

According to a release, the BMTC will run 232 trips with 44 bus services on the following routes: Kempegowda bus station to Kadugodi Bus Station – 12 services with 64 trips; Kempegowda bus station to Attibele Bus Stand – 10 services with 54 trips; Kempegowda bus station to Banneraghatta National Park – five services with 30 trips; Banashankari TTMC to ITPL – five services with 20 trips and Central Silk Board to Hebbal – 12 services with 64 trips.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2021 11:07:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bmtc-ac-services-from-september-23/article36597242.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY