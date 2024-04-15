GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BMRDA recommends reducing width of Intermediary Ring Road from 90m to 60m 

April 15, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Of the 216.39 km-long Intermediary Ring Road, about 150 km will run through State and national highways and another 50 km through major district roads. 

Of the 216.39 km-long Intermediary Ring Road, about 150 km will run through State and national highways and another 50 km through major district roads.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) has recommended reducing the width of the 216.39 km Intermediary Ring Road (IRR) from 90 metres to 60 metres. The recommendation was made at a meeting in February.

The recommendation was made keeping in view the commercial and development activities that happened on either side of the road in a few towns where alignment of the IRR was merged with major district roads and State highways.

Of the 216.39 km long IRR, about 150 km will run through State and national highways, and another 50 km will run through major district roads. Currently, the width of these stretches are between nine and 30 metres and it would be difficult to widen the road up to 90 metres, minutes of the BMRDA board meeting noted. 

In 2023, the BMRDA issued notification merging the alignment of the IRR with major district roads, State and national highways. The IRR alignment has been merged with six major district roads, three national highway stretches, and 24 State highway stretches.

According to a senior official in the Urban Development Department (UDD) who attended the meeting, the recommendation holds significance as most of the areas are developed. The official said it would difficult to acquire huge amounts of developed land as it would burden the exchequer.

Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), UDD, talking to The Hindu, said in the meeting it was also proposed to merge the alignment of the IRR with the proposed Intermediary Town Ring Road (ITRR) in Whitefield area.

In this connection, the Public Works Department has been directed to conduct a survey in this area and submit a report on the same, Mr. Singh said.

