‘BMRCL will repair Mysuru Road potholes within three days’

After a video clip showing a crater-filled Mysuru Road-NICE Road stretch attracted large traction, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Wednesday clarified at a press conference that the stretch is maintained by the BMRCL. Officials also said the BMRCL will repair the road in three days.

“The road in question belongs NHAI and presently with BMRCL, which is constructing metro line since 2017. A joint inspection with the authorities of BMRCL was held on May 16 and the stretch between Nyandahalli to Jnanabarathi was taken over BBMP. However, the stretch from Jnanabarathi to NICE Road Junction is with BMRCL. The NHAI authorities have also been kept informed about the pending road development in the above mentioned stretch, including roadside stormwater drains,” a release from the BBMP said.

A joint meeting was also held with the jurisdictional DCP on May 23 to coordinate with BMRCL, NHAI, and NICE Road authorities for early completion of road works.

Suresh, CE, BMRCL, has been informed and coordinated to take immediate action in this regard, the release added.