BMRCL to run Namma Metro trains from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., re-introduces tokens

No service on weekends on account of curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19

In a relief for passengers who do not have smart cards, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to reintroduce the token system from July 1. The BMRCL has been allowing only smart card holders to travel in Namma Metro after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, there has been a demand from passengers to re-introduce the token system.

The BMRCL has also decided to run Namma Metro services even during non-peak hours.

Starting July 1, services will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trains will be operated in a frequency of 5 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. However, there will be no service on weekends.

The BMRCL has cited curfew as the reason for not operating trains on weekends.

“BMRCL encourages commuters to use the BMRCL website, Phonepe, PayTM or Namma Metro mobile app for topping up their smart cards. They can also purchase and top-up by using credit or debit cards, UPI payment or by paying cash at any station. Tokens can be purchased by payment in cash or through QR code provided at ticket counters. However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid the spread of COVID-19,” states the release.

After the Karnataka government relaxed lockdown norms, BMRCL had resumed services on June 21 by operating trains from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.