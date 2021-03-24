BMRCL to resume services on entire Purple Line on March 26

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that it has taken less time to complete signalling work to facilitate pre-commissioning of the extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road. In a release, the BMRCL has said that due to advance completion of work, the metro services between Mysuru Road and Majestic will be resumed from 7 a.m. on March 26 instead of March 29.

On March 17, the BMRCL had announced that metro services between the two points would be suspended from March 21 to 28 to carry out the signalling work.