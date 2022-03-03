BMRCL to pace up metro works as service Road of Bellari Road remains partially barricaded

Twelve piling rig machines from K.R. Puram to Trumpet have been deployed to pace up the metro works

The pace of the ongoing Namma Metro work on Bellary Road that connects Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to pick up in the coming days. The contractor of the project has partially barricaded several stretches of the National Highway’s service road.

Unlike other roads where phase II metro work is in progress, the stretch between Hebbal to Trumpet is wide, and construction will not have a major impact on vehicular movement for now. Twelve piling rig machines from K.R. Puram to Trumpet have been deployed. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez said that construction work between Hebbal and Trumpet will take place faster as no traffic diversions are required.

However, once the work starts in full swing, the service road between Allalsandra flyover junction and Hebbal will be barricaded. This will impact the traffic flow as many residential areas are located on either side of the road. Many motorists use the road to get to Outer Ring Road.

The contractor has already begun piling work at multiple locations. “Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has already begun construction work from Central Silk Board to Trumpet. Building an elevated corridor on ORR that is from Central Silk Board to Hebbal is a challenge. Compared to that, Bellary Road is wider and we are not touching the main carriage way,” said a BMRCL official.

Motorists who use Hebbal junction to travel to the city, however, feel that once work gathers steam, it will result in more congestion. “During peak commuting hours, the stretch between Esteem Mall and Hebbal sees heavy traffic due to vehicles coming from the airport as well as those from the expressway. Both the service road and main carriage see heavy traffic on this stretch. BMRCL should take all the measures for smooth flow of the traffic,” Raveendra K.

Skywalk at Esteem Mall to make way for metro

The five-year old skywalk across the National Highway near Esteem Mall will temporarily make way for metro work. It was opened to motorists in 2017 after demands for safe walkways for pedestrians. In 2015, a reckless driver of a tipper mowed down a college student and rammed into a bike killing the pillion rider. After the incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) built the skywalk which is used every day by hundreds of pedestrians.

“The skywalk will be dismantled when work advances. Considering the height of the viaduct of the elevated corridor, the height of the skywalk will be adjusted,” said a BMRCL official, adding that there is a proposal to widen the service road between Esteem Mall to the Hebbal for smooth flow of the traffic.