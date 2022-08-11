Bengaluru

BMRCL to issue paper tickets for flower show from August 13

In view of the flower show at Lalbagh, Namma Metro will issue return journey paper tickets for the convenience of the travelling public for three days from August 13.

According to a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) release, the metro fares from Lalbagh Metro Station to any metro station on these days will be a flat ₹30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The paper tickets will be valid for the day of purchase only and for a single trip only from Lalbagh station to any other station. 

These tickets will be available for purchase on August 13, 14 and 15 at all the metro stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, at Lalbagh station, the paper tickets will be available up to 8 p.m., the release stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, the release said that the travelling public have to produce the paper tickets for the entry at Lalbagh station and submit the same at the destination station. Onward journey from any station to Lalbagh metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares. For the journey by smart cards, normal discounted fare will be applicable, the release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...