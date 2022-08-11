BMRCL to issue paper tickets for flower show from August 13

Staff Reporter August 11, 2022 21:49 IST

In view of the flower show at Lalbagh, Namma Metro will issue return journey paper tickets for the convenience of the travelling public for three days from August 13.

According to a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) release, the metro fares from Lalbagh Metro Station to any metro station on these days will be a flat ₹30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The paper tickets will be valid for the day of purchase only and for a single trip only from Lalbagh station to any other station.

These tickets will be available for purchase on August 13, 14 and 15 at all the metro stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, at Lalbagh station, the paper tickets will be available up to 8 p.m., the release stated.

Further, the release said that the travelling public have to produce the paper tickets for the entry at Lalbagh station and submit the same at the destination station. Onward journey from any station to Lalbagh metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares. For the journey by smart cards, normal discounted fare will be applicable, the release stated.