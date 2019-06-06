BMRCL to get $335 million loan from AIIB for Phase II

Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has signed a project agreement with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for Phase II of Namma Metro. The AIIB has agreed to lend $335 million for the project. This is apart from the European Investment Bank (EIB) loan of €500 million in two instalments to fund part of Reach-6 of Phase II (Gottigere to Nagawara stretch).

The loan agreement between AIIB and BMRCL was signed on June 4. With this, the approximate project funding the BMRCL has raised stands at ₹7,300 crore, out of the required ₹12,141 crore.

Earlier, in October 2017, a sovereign loan agreement of €300 million was signed between the Government of India and the EIB. Agreement on a second tranche of loan (€200 million) was signed in September 2018.