BMRCL to conduct trial run on Whitefield metro line from October 25

For the first time, digital tools were used to assess the alignment of parallel tracks

For the first time, digital tools were used to assess the alignment of parallel tracks

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to conduct the trial run on the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch of Namma Metro’s Purple Line from October 25.

BMRCL officials on Thursday loaded the coaches at the Baiyappanahalli depot for the trial run. Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “The coaches loaded at Baiyappanahalli will be transported at night to Whitefield depot, and then will be unloaded on Friday at 9.30 a.m.”

Motor trolley inspection

Senior officers from all the related departments carried out motor trolley inspection of the rail infrastructure from Whitefield to Garudacharpalya metro station on Thursday.

Mr. Parwez said the station-related work needs to be speeded up for completion by January-end before inviting the Commissioner of Rail Safety for inspection in the first week of February next year. “Trolley inspection went smoothly. For the first time, we are using digital tools to assess the alignment of parallel tracks,” he said.

Earlier, the trial was scheduled to be held in September, but incessant rain that lashed the city last month turned out to be a hurdle to completing the pending work on the extended Purple Line, especially construction of Whitefield depot, according to officials.

The opening of this line will help lakhs of people working in Whitefield and living in various residential areas. Once the entire Purple Line is operational, people would be able to travel from Kengeri located in western part of the city to Whitefield in the east of the city.

The 15-km stretch line is an extension of Kengeri–Baiyappanahalli line, which is already operational. The BMRCL began work on this stretch, where 13 stations have come up, in 2016-17. It missed multiple deadlines owing to factors such as delay in acquiring land, changes the alignment plans, especially near Tin Factory, to accommodate the ORR-airport line, the pandemic, and steep rise in steel price after the Russia–Ukraine war.

Line to Challaghatta

The extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri is already operational. The line from Kengeri to Challaghatta is expected to be operational next year. Construction of a depot at Challaghatta is in progress.

RITES JV, the joint venture company owned by RITES and Power Mech Projects, has emerged as L-1 bidder for the construction of a depot-cum-workshop at Challaghatta Depot in Reach-2 extension of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Phase-2. The BMRCL has given the Letter of Award worth ₹499.41 crore, according officials.

The BMRCL is implementing the project under phase 2 of Namma Metro. It has so far managed to open only two lines under Phase 2 — Silk Institute to Yelachenahalli on Kanakapura Road, and Mysuru Road to Kengeri.