BMRCL to acquire 9,000 sq. m of defence land for metro station at Iblur

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is acquiring over 9,000 square metre of defence land to facilitate the construction of an integrated metro station at Iblur on the Outer Ring Road. The proposed integrated metro station will link the ORR-Airport metro line and the Sarjapur to Hebbal metro line that was recently announced by the State government.

BMRCL has already initiated the process of acquiring the land that is required for construction of the metro station for future expansion plans. This will be the first land acquisition for a project that is still in the planning stage

If all goes as planned, the integrated metro station at Iblur will help commuters from ORR reach Central Business Districts areas such as Town Hall, Central College and Cunningham Road among others.

“As per the ongoing ORR-Airport metro project, the metro station will come on the median of the road. Considering the future plan, the engineering section has recommended acquisition of over two acres of land for integration. We have already started the process with defence authorities on acquiring the land,” said a BMRCL official.

In its budget for the year 2022-23, the State government had announced that BMRCL will take up a new metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal. The 37-km line will go via Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle, Central College and Mehkri Circle. “A tender has already been floated for preparing the detailed project report. As per the plan, there will be an elevated corridor from Agara to Koramangala and the rest of the line will be underground,” said an official.

In addition to Iblur, the BMRCL is facilitating construction of an integrated metro station at Kempapura to link ORR – Airport line with phase III of Namma Metro. BMRCL will also construct new metro line from Kempapura to JP Nagar under phase III of Namma Metro. Once constructed the city will have a circular metro line on Outer Ring Road. BMRCL had proposed another line under phase III of Namma Metro Hosahalli station to Kadabagere. The total length both lines will be approximately 42 km.