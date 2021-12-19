BMRCL takes up pothole repair on ORR stretch

Bengaluru

19 December 2021 23:46 IST

Several stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that were in shoddy shape owing to potholes and craters are now getting fixed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The agency is implementing Phase 2A of Namma Metro project between Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram and will repair roads on the main carriage way ORR where metro work is in progress.

Motorists have been demanding that authorities maintain the 17-km stretch after the condition of the road deteriorated owing to the heavy rains in November. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “We are in discussion with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on fixing responsibility over who should take what repair work on the ORR stretch. In the coming days, we will sign an MoU with the BBMP. However, several stretches were in bad condition, we have taken up maintenance work for the benefit of motorists.”

Advertising

Advertising

A source in the BBMP said that BMRCL has been asked to maintain the main corridor of the ORR till the project is completed, while BBMP will maintain service roads and footpaths.

Due to the ongoing metro work, motorists have started using the bus priority lane to avoid traffic snarls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Traffic) K.M. Shantharaju said, “Due to metro work, motorists are allowed to use the priority lane between Central Silk Board and Iblur junction. But they are not allowed to use it from Iblur junction to the Lowry school. Transport vehicles with more than 10 seats ferrying employees have been exempted from the bus priority lane along the entire stretch”.