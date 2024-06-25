The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 37-kilometre Hebbal-Sarjapur corridor to the Karnataka government for approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2023, the State budget included a proposal to construct a new metro line between Hebbal and Sarjapur, passing through Agara, Koramangala, and Dairy Circle, at an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore.

A senior BMRCL official said that the DPR has been sent to the State Government. Once approved, it will be forwarded to the Central Government for final approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposed metro line will cover several areas in the Central Business District. Approximately 16.80 km of the route, from Koramangala to Hebbal, will be underground. It will pass through key locations, such as Bellandur, Agara, St John’s Hospital, NIMHANS, Central College, Cunningham Road, and Mehkri Circle,” an official said.

“The section from Sarjapur to Koramangala 3rd Block will have 15 elevated stations. From Koramangala 2nd Block to Veterinary College, the line will go underground, and will include 11 stations. There may be some changes to the DPR before it receives approval from the State Government,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Namma Metro Phase 3 project was approved by the Public Investment Board (PIB) of the Union Government recently. Under this plan, 44.65 km of new metro line will be added to the network by 2028 at a cost of ₹15,611 crore.

The proposed line will connect Hebbal to J.P. Nagar via Goraguntepalya, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, and Kanakapura Road along the Outer Ring Road, covering a distance of 32.15 km. Additionally, a line connecting Hosahalli and Kadabagere via Magadi Road, spanning 12.5 km, has been approved.

A BMRCL official said that the PIB has cleared the DPR and approval is awaited from the Union Cabinet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.