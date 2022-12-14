BMRCL takes big step for completion of Namma Metro line to Whitefield

December 14, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started erecting an open-web girder over the railway track near Benniganahalli in east Bengaluru. Erection of an open-web girder is part of the extended metro line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield under Phase II of Namma Metro.

Of the total 15-km metro line, BMRCL has started trial run of the stretch from K.R. Puram to Whitefield. Trial run on the section from Baiyappanahalli to K.R. Puram will happen only after erection of the open-web girder, followed by laying of tracks and signalling equipment.

BMRCL started work after getting clearance from South Western Railway (SWR). Additional Divisional Railway Manager of SWR Kusuma Hariprasad said that work related to the metro is permitted as per the guidelines laid down by Indian Railway Schedule of Dimensions and AC Traction Manual. “The erection work will be carried out under the power block. During the power block, train movement will be suspended temporarily. The work will be executed by the BMRCL under railway supervision,” the official said.

The official maintained that the work will have no impact on movement of passenger services on the line. but freight trains will be regulated during this block. The work is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Chief PRO of the BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said, “Erection of an open-web girder is being carried out between Baiyappanahalli and Benniganahalli metro stations. This will provide a link to Baiyappanahalli depot as well as the station. It is a complex operation as it is being carried out across a busy railway track. The BMRCL is executing the work after getting clearance from the SWR.”

Under Phase II, BMRCL is erecting such a huge structure across a busy railway track for the first time. In the past, BMRCL faced several hurdles in carrying out work on Phase II. One of them was a steep hike in steel prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Baiyappanahlli-Whitefield line under Phase II provides a crucial link to one of the IT corridors in Bengaluru. BMRCL has set a deadline to open the line between K.R. Puram and Whitefield by March 2023, and the line between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Puram by mid-2023.

Opening of the entire line is likely to benefit 3 lakh commuters in the initial years of operation.