BMRCL sells 12,365 paper tickets

The demand for paper tickets for the metro on New Year’s Eve increased drastically this time.

Shankar A.S., Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said that 12,365 passengers bought paper tickets to travel from M.G. Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations to different destinations. Last year, 8,000 people had bought paper tickets. BMRCL charges flat ₹50 per paper ticket to travel from three metro stations to any destinations. On New Year’s Eve, thousands of revellers who gathered at M.G. Road and Brigade Road for the celebrations use the metro.

On New Year’s Eve, the BMRCL operated trains till 2 a.m. Officials said that 4.53 lakh passengers travelled in Namma Metro from 5 a.m from Tuesday to 2 a.m on Wednesday. During the extended hours between 11.30 p.m to 2 a.m, 32,394 passengers took the metro.

“This time, there was a huge demand for paper tickets in the extended hours. In addition, thousands of passengers with smart cards travelled from M.G. Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations,” the official said.

BMRCL usually issues paper tickets on special occasions such as IPL matches, the Lalbagh flower show and others. It has been maintaining that paper tickets help in clearing the rush at identified metro stations as issuance of tokens takes time.