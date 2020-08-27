BMRCL sees net loss of nearly ₹600 crore in 2019-20

However, it registered a growth of 6.16% in operational revenue

The financial year 2019-20 has not been good for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has incurred a net loss of ₹598.58 crore. This is a ₹100 crore increase when compared to FY 2018-19 when the net loss was ₹498.41 crore.

However, its fare box revenue has increased to ₹376.88 crore from ₹355.02 crore in FY 2018-19. It registered a growth of 6.16% in operational revenue. “This has helped BMRCL achieve an operational cash surplus of ₹54.20 crore despite the adverse impact on ridership in March. and suspension of operations from March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After adjusting the interest on loans of ₹108.97 crore, BMRCL registered a net cash loss of ₹54.77 crore as against ₹29 crore in the previous year (2018-19),” stated the release.

In the current financial year, the non-operation of Namma Metro for over five months will badly hit the finances of the company.

BMRCL recorded a fall in non-fare box (renting out space, advertisements and others) due to the ban on outdoor advertisement by the BBMP and reduction in rental income from property development on account of the lockdown.

Non-fare box revenue dropped to ₹41.91 crore from ₹47.33 crore in 2018-19. BMRCL maintains that expenditure had increased by ₹39.49 due to revision in salary, increase in energy charges after introducing six-car trains and towards maintenance due to completion of defect liability period of various Phase I contracts.

In the last financial year (2019-20), Namma Metro recorded higher boarding of 6.01 lakh passengers on October 25 and highest revenue of ₹1.67 crore on March 2. During the period, the punctuality was 99.8%.