BMRCL seeks suggestions from public on fare hike in Namma Metro in Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released a public notice inviting citizens to submit suggestions to the Metro Rail Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) about revision of fares, with the deadline set for October 21.

According to BMRCL officials, the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) is a statutory body formed to determine the fares for metro rail services in India. It operates with quasi-judicial powers. “The FFC was established under the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, particularly Sections 33 and 34, which grant it the responsibility to review and revise fares based on various factors like operational costs, passenger demand, and expert input,” an official explained.

As per a notification from BMRCL, suggestions can be submitted to the committee via email at ffc@bmrc.co.in or by post to BMRCL’s head office until October 21.

On October 3, the BMRCL posted a notice on their website inviting passengers to submit suggestions regarding the proposed fare revision. However, BMRCL did not issue a press release or provide wider publicity for this announcement.

The BMRCL is anticipating a fare hike of 15-25%, with officials noting that the last revision occurred in 2017, resulting in a 10-15% increase.

“The FFC will consider inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a final decision. The fare needs to reflect the rising costs, such as operation cost, maintenance, and staffing,” an official said.

Currently, the minimum token fare for the Namma Metro is ₹10 while the maximum fare is ₹60. Smart card users receive a 5% discount, a reduction from the earlier 15% discount that was lowered in 2020 to balance operational costs.

In addition, the BMRCL introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in 2021, allowing seamless travel across different modes of public transport.