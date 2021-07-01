BMRCL reintroduces token system; service hours extended

Trains will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; no services on weekends

In a relief for citizens who do not have Namma Metro smart cards and those who don’t wish to buy one, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to reintroduce the token system from Thursday.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, the metro services has been open only to commuters who have smart cards. This has been the case even after it resumed the services on June 21, when lockdown restrictions were eased by the State government.

But with more people using the metro and cases reducing, the BMRCL has decided to not only reintroduce the token system but also extend Namma Metro services to non-peak hours. From Thursday, services will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trains will be operated with a frequency of five minutes during the peak hours and 15 minutes in non-peak hours.

However, there will be no services on weekends due to the weekend curfew that is still in place. After the State government relaxed lockdown norms, the services were resumed on June 21 by operating trains from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Patronage up

“When we resumed services on June 21, around 42,000 people travelled by metro that day. Gradually, the patronage has increased. On Tuesday, more than 57,000 passengers took the train. Running them during non-peak hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m will help the general public, as travel patterns show that more people are venturing out,” said Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan.

On reintroducing the token system, the official said it had been temporarily discontinued last year to contain the spread of the pandemic as one-to-one contact is involved while purchasing tokens. “When we resumed the services on September 7, 2020, a decision was taken to only allow smart card holders. After a long gap, the token system was reintroduced for the benefit of passengers, especially non-regular travellers,” the official.

Prior to the pandemic, 60% of commuters used smart cards while the remaining purchased tokens. The BMRCL has asked passengers to opt for digital mode of payment to top up the cards.

“We encourage commuters to use the BMRCL website, Phonepe, PayTM or Namma Metro mobile app to top up their smart cards. Tokens can be purchased by cash or through QR code provided at the ticket counters of the originating stations. However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid spread of COVID-19,” stated BMRCL in a press release.