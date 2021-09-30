BMRCL receives NoC to build metro corridor near Jakkur Aerodrome

Bengaluru

30 September 2021 09:58 IST

Proposed elevated corridor will run parallel to the existing NHAI flyover, but at a lower level

A major hurdle to building a metro line linking Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to the city centre has been cleared. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has received an NoC to build the proposed elevated corridor near the Government Flying Training School, Jakkur in the city.

Anjum Parwez, managing director of BMRCL, said that the metro corridor will run parallel to the existing flyover built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as planned. However, the proposed metro corridor will be constructed at a lower level, around two metres below the existing flyover.

“We have cleared one of the major hurdles by getting the required NoC from the flying school to build a metro line near the aerodrome. The proposed elevated line will not pose an obstacle to the operations of Jakkur Aerodrome,” Mr Parwez said. For the construction of metro piers, BMRCL will use land that was acquired by the NHAI. “As a goodwill gesture, BMRCL will construct a hangar, side walls, etc,” he added.

Controversy surrounding the metro line’s proximity to Jakkur Aerodrome has been in the news for more than two years. The issue had also reached the Karnataka High Court. The 58 km Namma Metro airport line from Silk road to KIA is estimated to cost ₹14,778 crore. BMRCL has already started construction work on the stretch between Silk Board to K R Puram. For the remaining line, the contract is likely to be awarded by October.

School to resume training

After a gap of almost two years, the flying school is set to resume training in a month. According to sources at the school, training had been stopped in December 2019 due to the non-availability of a Chief Flying Instructor (CFI). “Though efforts were made to appoint a new CFI, it did not happen due to the pandemic. Now we have a flying instructor,” said a source.

He added that 36 students had enrolled earlier. “We are taking all the required measures to resume flying training. It's likely to happen in a month's time. We will also contemplate fresh admission in the coming days," said the source.

The flying school at Jakkur was established in 1950 and is one of the oldest in the country.