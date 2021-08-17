BMRCL receives authorisation to run Kengeri metro

Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start commercial operation of the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that authorisation was received on Monday evening and the BMRCL will approach the Chief Minister’s office and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to fix a date for inauguration .

The metro line is likely to be operational this month. The 7.53-km metro line has six stations: Nayanadahalli, R.R. Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri. BMRCL had estimated that once metro lines opened for the public daily 75,000 people would travel.

This is the second line that will be opened for commercial operations under phase II of Namma Metro. In January, BMRCL opened an extended Green Line of Namma Metro from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakpura Road.