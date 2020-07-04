BMRCL plans two semi-underground metro stations inside KIA campus

04 July 2020 20:31 IST

BIAL will carry out civil works to ensure conformity with the airport’s architecture

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be building two semi-underground metro stations inside the campus of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The first station will provide access to cargo and operations areas while the second will provide access to terminal areas.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) will be undertaking the civil works so that the stations fit into the airport’s architectural designs, said BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth. “These two stations will be different from other stations. The systems will be provided by the BMRCL,” he said, adding that the corporation will get a share of the User Development Fee (UDF) for its part of the assets.

According to another senior BMRCL official, the platforms of the two stations at KIA will be below ground level. “Infrastructure required for air passengers, including access to the terminal area and cafeteria, will be provided,” the official said.

Waiting for government approval

The BMRCL is waiting for the Central government’s nod to build a metro link to KIA. Mr. Seth told The Hindu that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will shortly circulate the Public Investment Board’s draft note on the project for inter-ministerial consultation.

“The fact-finding mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is over, and formal loan negotiations will take place in September. Approval is likely to be received by November,” said Mr. Seth, and added that the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s loan preparatory mission is currently in progress.

A metro line to KIA has been a long-pending demand. In 2016, the BMRCL had approached the public to identify a suitable route for the metro link. Initially, nine potential routes were identified. The Congress government had finalised the Nagwara-Hegdenagar line. Later, the route was dropped on the ground that it was not feasible. Last year, the State government approved extending the metro line from K.R. Puram to KIA via Nagawara and Hebbal.

Under Phase II A and Phase II, the BMRCL plans to construct a 55-km line from Silk Board to KIA via K.R. Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal. The BMRCL has invited tender for civil works between Silk Board and K.R. Puram for a distance of 17 km (Phase II A).

An official said, “We expect to get ADB’s nod for opening of financial bids for civil works packages from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram, and for inviting tenders for the K.R. Puram to KIA stretch in July.”

Mr. Seth maintained that “100% land is available” to build an elevated line from Silk Board to K.R. Puram (Outer Ring Road). “Utilities coming in the way of the project are being removed,” he said.

For the line from K.R. Puram to KIA, the BMRCL has identified land to be acquired and compensation is being paid to the owners. The NHAI has already handed over the land required to build an elevated corridor from Hebbal to trumpet interchange.