BMRCL penalising commuters overstaying at stations

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is penalising commuters who spend more than the permissible 20 minutes at a station, a move that has surprised many. However, authorities said this was not a new rule.

In a recent incident, a passenger was fined ₹50 from his smart card at the metro station. When he approached the metro official near the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gate to enquire, he was informed that the penalty was for exceeding the allowed time limit by spending 25 minutes on the metro concourse, five minutes more than the permitted duration.

Not a new rule

BMRCL has long been enforcing penalties on commuters lingering at a station for over 20 minutes; this is not a new rule. However, many are not aware of this, and the recent spate of incidents has led to outrage.

Recently, Arun K. (name changed) disembarked at Vijayanagar metro station during heavy rains. He chose to wait at the station and charge his mobile phone, as his battery was low. When the rain subsided, he proceeded to the exit gates and swiped his smart card, only to discover that he had been charged an additional ₹50 on top of his travel fare.

“I immediately went to the ticket counter and inquired about the deduction. The metro authorities explained the penalty to me, which I was unaware of. I asked why information about this rule is not displayed at all metro stations,” he said.

However, BMRCL officials said this rule has been in place since the metro started operations in the city. “It is implemented to prevent overcrowding at the stations,” a senior BMRCL official said.

When asked about public awareness regarding these rules, officials said they would ensure information about such rules is displayed at metro stations. Additionally, people can find information about this rule on the BMRCL’s official website.

