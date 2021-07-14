BMRCL penalises passengers for not wearing mask on Namma Metro

Collects over ₹2 lakh in 12 days

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has formed five teams comprising home guards, security staff and officials to crack down on commuters who are not wearing masks or following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Though Namma Metro resumed services on June 21, the BMRCL started penalising violators from July 1 onwards. From July 1-12, BMRCL collected fines amounting to ₹2.82 lakh. During the same period, cases were booked against 1,148 passengers.

“There is a provision to impose a penalty of ₹250, and we are following this, as per protocol, to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief PRO of BMRCL.

This is not the first time BMRCL has cracked down on violators or imposed fines. Prior to Namma Metro services shutting down during the second wave of COVID-19, BMRCL had fined commuters for not wearing masks. From March 24 to April 27 this year, more than ₹4.34 lakh was collected as penalty and cases were booked against 1,747 passengers.

Since resuming operations in June, BMRCL has been increasing services gradually, keeping in mind the guidelines of the Karnataka government, said Mr. Chavan. The number of train trips operated, which was 150 initially, has crossed 200 per day. The number of commuters crossed 1.18 lakh on July 12.

On the first day of resumption of services, nearly 42,000 passengers had travelled on Namma Metro. Last week, the figure crossed the one lakh mark. The number is likely to increase with further relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown norms.