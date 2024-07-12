BMRCL pays tribute to Aparna, plays message on metro trains

A day after the demise of renowned anchor and actress Aparna Vastarey, who was battling lung cancer, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited paid tribute to her on Friday (July 12) by playing a special message multiple times in all the metro trains.

For citizens travelling by Namma Metro, Aparna was a constant companion during their ride as she was the voice behind the Kannada and English announcements. Honouring their collaboration, the BMRCL posted on X, “She has the honour of conducting so many Namma Metro programs. Her command over kannada language and pronunciation were both mesmerizing. Her voice in Namma metro trains is forever alive. Namma Metro misses her in all our future endeavours. May her Soul Rest in Peace.” (sic)

Aparna’s cremation was held at the Banashankari crematorium with police honours. Before that, her mortal remains were kept at her house in Banashankari. Actors Srinath, Srujan Lokesh and others from the film industry paid their tribute.

Aparna’s husband and writer Nagaraj Vastarey also wrote an emotional poem about his departed wife and shared it on Facebook.

