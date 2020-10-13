BMRCL opens financial bids for ORR line

The stretch from Silk Board to K.R. Puram will have 13 stations

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday opened the financial bids of the long-pending and crucial Outer Ring Road (ORR) line. The managing director of BMRCL said that financial evaluation of the bids will be carried out before awarding the tender.

In December 2019, the BMRCL had floated a tender in two packages for construction of an elevated line from Silk Board to K.R. Puram. Ajay Seth, MD, BMRCL, said that lowest bid cannot be declared before completion of the financial evaluation.

“L&T, AFCONS, GR Infra and NCC had bid for both Package 1 and 2. ITD Cementation and Shankaranarayan Constructions had bid for Package 2,” Mr. Seth said.

The Union government is yet to approve the project. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had written to the Union government seeking early approval for the project, first in June and again in September this year.

The stretch will have stations at Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Agara, Ibbalur, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Kodibeesanahalli, Marathahalli, ISRO, Doddanekundi, DRDO sports complex, Saraswathi Nagar and K.R. Puram.

Construction of a flyover loop at Silk Board is also a part of the project.

BMRCL, in the tender document, had stated that it would take 27 months to complete the project. This is the second time that BMRCL had floated the tender.

In December 2018, BMRCL had cancelled a tender citing various reasons, including difficulty in taking possession of land, raising funds, and lower bid by the crisis-hit IL&FS.