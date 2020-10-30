BMRCL misses deadline

30 October 2020 07:38 IST

Had plans to open stretch to Anjanapura on November 1

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had hoped to start commercial operations of Namma Metro to Anjanapura on November 1, but a delay in inspection will see it miss the deadline.

The BMRCL had approached the Commission of Railway Safety for inspection of the line after completing trial runs. However, it is yet to receive dates for inspection.

Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief PRO, BMRCL, said, “The line will be opened to the general public after receiving necessary clearance. We are hopeful of commissioning services in November.”

The extended Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura is the first reach under Phase II of the planned commercial operations. It has stations at Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura.

BMRCL had earlier planned to open the line in the middle of the year, but the deadline got postponed due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.