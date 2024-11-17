BMRCL invites tenders for design of Phase 3 of Bengaluru metro

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has made progress in its Phase 3 metro project by completing geotechnical surveys and initiating the tender process for its design.

Phase 3 features two elevated stretches — a 32.15-km line that will link J.P. Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura via the western side of the Outer Ring Road and a 12.5-km line that will run along Magadi Road connecting Hosahalli and Kadabagere. In total, the project will include 30 stations, with 21 on the first line and nine on the second. The double-decker flyover aims to address congestion issues by stacking metro lines and roadways vertically, according to officials.

To execute this design, BMRCL has segmented the tender process into three phases, focusing on critical sections between Sumanahalli Cross and Kadabagere, Sumanahalli Cross and Kempapura, and from J.P. Nagar Station to BDA Complex Nagarbhavi Station.

Scope of the tender

According to tender documents, the scope of the tender includes designing elevated metro routes, stations, roadways, and ramps along these corridors. In addition to infrastructure design, BMRCL is seeking consultancy for depot layouts, multi-modal transport integration, and establishing CIVAC (Centralised Inspection and Verification Automated Centre) facilities at key points near Peenya and Sumanahalli.

The Phase 3 project was officially approved earlier this year by both the Karnataka government and the Union Cabinet, with an estimated cost of ₹15,611 crore. Financial responsibility will predominantly rest with the Karnataka government, covering 80-85% of expenses, while the Union government will contribute the remainder.

Geotechnical survey

To lay the groundwork for construction, BMRCL conducted a detailed geotechnical survey in September, costing approximately ₹6 crore, to assess soil and rock conditions along the proposed routes. “This survey has informed the foundational requirements for the elevated structures. Land acquisition efforts have also commenced, with a preliminary notification issued to acquire 299 properties along the Outer Ring Road section, as submitted to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB),” the official added.

Upon completion, Phase III will extend Bengaluru’s metro network by 44.65 km, bringing the city’s total metro coverage to 220.2 km.