BMRCL initiates tender to conduct feasibility study for double-decker flyovers on three metro corridors in Bengaluru

March 14, 2024 - Bengaluru

On Thursday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) initiated a tender process for conducting a feasibility study aimed at constructing double-decker flyovers along three Namma Metro corridors in Bengaluru under phase 3A.

“The corridors include J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal (29 km), Hosahalli to Kadabagere (11.45 km), Sarjapur to Ibbalur at ORR Junction (14 km), and Agara-Koramangala 3rd Block (2.4 km), which is a segment of the Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor (37 km),” the notification stated. All these alignments are part of Phase 3A of Namma Metro, which was approved by the State Cabinet on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar had recently suggested the construction of double-decker flyovers. “These flyovers are intended to host vehicles on the lower deck while accommodating the metro on the upper deck, with the objective of easing traffic congestion in the city,” he had said.

In the recently presented Budget, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said Namma Metro, the BBMP, and K-RIDE will jointly plan to build an integrated metro and road flyover (double-decker road), for which a sum ₹100 crore is being provided initially by the civic body.

As per a recent address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the Assembly, the ongoing construction of a 3.3-km double-decker flyover connecting Ragidudda and Central Silk Board is scheduled to be completed by July. This flyover will feature an upper deck for the metro and a lower deck for vehicular traffic. This is Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover. During his speech to the joint session of the legislature preceding the Budget session, the Governor said that 98% of the construction on the double-decker stretch had been completed.

