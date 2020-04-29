BMRCL floats tender for issuing open loop common mobility cards

At time when the city is under a lockdown, Bengaluru is one step closer towards getting the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which will allow holders to use Namma Metro and buses as well as pay for parking and toll, and purchases in retail stores.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has floated a tender to select a financial institution to issue the open loop mobility card. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The Hindu that by the year-end, the required infrastructure will be in place to introduce the facility.

The BMRCL had started a trial test by installing automatic fare collection (AFC) system at Baiyappanahalli, Mysuru Road and Majestic stations but had to defer it due to the lockdown. Since 2011, the BMRCL has been issuing closed loop smart cards for passengers to travel in Namma Metro trains.

The BMRCL has covered Phase II routes for the common mobility card that include extension of metro line on Kanakapura Road from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura township, and on Mysuru Road from Kengeri terminal. These two lines are expected to open for commercial operations this year.

“Financial Institution shall strive for migration of existing card holders to NCMC cards by offering value added services and loyalty programmes. However, to ensure customer convenience, BMRCL will continue to issue and accept closed loop cards for transit ticketing,” states the tender document.

The tender document also states that the fee for instant issuance of NCMC card at metro stations shall not be more than ₹100. There will not be a minimum balance limit or related charges on the NCMC issued from BMRCL premises.

The selected financial institution will issue the card with approval of BMRCL on design and other features. The tender documents states that BMRCL commuters shall be able to check balance via SMS, web-based channels, or mobile apps.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), too, is in the process of floating a tender for issuing the common mobility card. A few years ago, BMTC had taken measures to introduce the facility, but was unable to scale it up.