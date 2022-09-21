BMRCL floats tender for 318 metro cars, new condition to maintain coaches for 15 years

For the first time, the BMRCL has also imposed a clause on maintenance of coaches and the manufacturer has to maintain them for a period of 15 years

For the first time, the BMRCL has also imposed a clause of maintenance of coaches. The manufacturer has to maintain the coaches for a period of 15 years. | Photo Credit: file photo

For the first time, the BMRCL has also imposed a clause on maintenance of coaches and the manufacturer has to maintain them for a period of 15 years

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has floated a tender for procuring 318 metro cars for running them on various lines under the phase II and phase II a & b lines.

For the first time, the BMRCL has also imposed a clause of maintenance of coaches. The manufacturer has to maintain the coaches for a period of 15 years.

Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, told The Hindu that a clause on the maintenance of coaches will help the corporation to save its resources. “We have taken a cue from the Delhi Metro. Currently, a lot of resources are being spent for maintenance of the coaches that include periodical repair works, spare parts, and others. To save money in the long run, other metros too have started imposing this condition while procuring coaches“.

“These can be operated without drivers. The advanced signaling systems help to reduce the headway by 2 minutes. At present, we are running trains not less than five minutes. The train will have advanced systems that also check the health of the track and obstructions. For the trains that will be operated to the airport, during the design stage, we will plan on providing luggage space for the air passengers and other amenities,” said the MD.

On the status of the procurement of the metro coaches from China’s China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation that was contracted for supplying 216 coaches to the BMRCL, Mr. Parwez said, “The CRRSC has entered into an MoU with an Indian company to manufacture the coaches. We are expecting to receive these new coaches in the beginning of next year.” These coaches will be operated on R.V. Road – Bommasandra line.

The official also said that BMRCL has the required number of coaches to commission train operations on the extended metro line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. The BMRCL has 50 train sets of 6 cars each.

Fact sheet

As per the plan, 96 coaches will be used for services on Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara line, which has an underground stretch for 14 km from Dairy Circle and Nagawara

Rest of the 222 coaches will be used for services on ORR – airport line from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport via K.R. Puram, Nagawara, and Hebbal

Total length of the corridor is 55 km

These corridors are under construction and the lines are expected to be operational by 2024-25

The BMRCL currently has metro trains having a set of six metro cars each