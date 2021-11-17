Bengaluru

BMRCL extends Namma Metro operational hours

With more people using the metro, and lifting of the night curfew, there has been a demand for extension of the operational hours.   | Photo Credit: File photo

The BMRCL on Tuesday announced that it would extend service hours from Thursday (November 18) onwards.

From Monday to Saturday, the first trains will depart terminal stations at 6 a.m., and on Sunday at 7 p.m. The last train will leave Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations at 11 p.m. The last metro train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will be at 11.30 p.m. on all days, said BMRCL in a release.

An increasing number of people have been using Namma Metro services to commute to work. Many had been demanding that BMRCL, which had been running trains from 6 to 10 a.m., extend operational hours after the government lifted night curfew in the first week of November.


