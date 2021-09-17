BMRCL extends metro service hours

Trains will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; last train will leave terminal stations at 9.30 p.m.

Taking note of public demand, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to extend Namma Metro service hours. With effect from September 18, trains will be operated between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. As per the revised schedule, the last trains will leave terminal stations at 9.30 p.m.

Until now, trains were running from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but with more people reporting to offices, the metro rail corporation had been inundated with requests to revert to pre-COVID timings. Recently, a few members of Parliament, too, raised the issue.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “We have sought clearance from the State government to extend the metro services during curfew hours. This will benefit the general public relying on metro services.”

A press release stated that on weekdays, during the peak hours, trains will be operated with a frequency of five minutes and 10 minutes during non-peak hours between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road (on the Purple Line) and Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra (on the Green Line). However, trains from Silk Institute station on the Green Line and Kengeri Station on the Purple Line will depart every 10 minutes throughout the day.

The release further stated that on weekends and general holidays frequency of trains will be increased or decreased depending on the patronage.

Passengers relying on the metro services are happy with the decision of the BMRCL, Shilpa M., a passenger said, “The extended timings will help people who are unable to leave office before 8 p.m. In the absence of metro services, I had to rely on taxis or autos to reach home which was expensive. Now that I can use metro services after 8pm, my travel time and expenses will be reduced.”

Praveen Krishnan, a resident of Vijayanagar, said this move was long overdue. “BMRCL should have extended the timings much earlier, because it's been quite some time since businesses all opened and offices began functioning as usual. “I use the metro to commute daily from Vijayanagar and Indiranagar. It was a struggle to get back home. Now, I am happy.”

Ridership touches 2.19 lakh per day (box)

After BMRCL resumed services on June 21, ridership has gradually increased over the weeks. A.S. Shankar, executive director (operations) of BMRCL told The Hindu that for consecutive two days (Wednesday and Thursday) the per day ridership touched 2.19 lakh on both the lines. The official said on the extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri, the ridership has touched 8,700 per day.