BMRCL extends deadline for Mysuru road and Kanakapura Road

30 July 2020 12:43 IST

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, BMRCL has extended the deadline for commercial operations of the extended metro line on Mysuru Road. Last year, it had announced that the extended Purple Line would be open to the general public by 2020. However, due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown and shortage of labour as migrants headed back to their hometowns, it could not complete the work between Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

The agency has also extended the deadline for opening metro network from Yelechenahalli to Anjnapura from August to November 2020. “Pending works could not be completed due to lockdown. We have extended the deadline by a few months,” said an official of the BMRCL.

Deadlines for the other reaches, Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield will be commissioned by June 2022, Nagasandra to BIEC in January 2022, R V Road to Bommasandra in March 2022 and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara in June 2024.

