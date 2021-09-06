Bengaluru

BMRCL considering demand to extend Namma Metro timings

Before the pandemic, train services used to start at 5 a.m., but they currently begin by 7 a.m.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

With more people reporting to their workplaces as well as schools reopening, an increasing number of citizens are demanding that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) revert to pre-COVID-19 timings and begin Namma Metro services early in the morning. At present, trains operate between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

BMRCL PRO B. L. Yeshwanth Chavan said they would take citizens’ needs into consideration. “Before the pandemic, train services used to start at 5 a.m., but they currently begin by 7 a.m. Now that economic activities are restarting in full swing, we will consider this demand. A call will be taken soon,” he said.


